Governor Ndiritu to launch his gubernatorial re-election bid

The race for Laikipia Governorship continues to take shape after the incumbent, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi set to launch his re-election bid Sunday.

The Laikipia Governor will seek his re-election on a Party of National Unity (PNU) in the August 9th 2022 General Elections.

Several top politicians allied to Azimio la Umoja are expected to accompany the Governor including Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege in Oljabet, Maila Saba and Nyahururu where he will announce his second term bid.

Muriithi clinched the seat on an independent ticket in 2017 after he lost in the Jubilee Party nominations to former Governor Joshua Irungu.

Last month, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi was appointed to lead ODM leader Raila Odinga’s campaign team.

During his appointment he described Raila as a visionary leader while declaring to support his Presidential bid. He is expected to bring his enormous experience into Odinga’s campaign planning from the private sector.

The Laikipia Governor is currently the Finance, Planning and Economic Affairs Committee Chairperson of the Council of Governors.