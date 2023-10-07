Governor Njuki bans travel, sets El Nino funds kitty

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has banned all local and foreign travel for county officials, and ordered the creation of a special kitty to deal with the impending El Nino.

Consequently, Governor Njuki has instructed relevant departments to reduce on daily tea consumption and lunch allowances for officers within the county, directing that the money be channeled to an emergency kitty.

The Tharaka Nithi governor who was commissioning the county’s road marshals, who’s key duties are to maintain roads in the county, clear bushes and culverts as well as report on urgent interventions the county roads department needs to attend to, says the impending rains, akin to those experienced in 1997 should not be taken lightly.

“We must go back to our budget, see the things we can cut down that are not very important, like traveling allowances, lunch allowances, flowers and tea, should be taken out, put in the emergency kitty. I don’t want to hear that these road marshals have gone to a place to repair the road and they don’t have tools or lunch.” Said the governor.

Tharaka Nithi County started the road marshals programme two months ago, having enrolled about 1000 residents on a stipend basis, with the aim of rehabilitating the county’s roads.

They are domiciled in all the 15 wards, equipped with the necessary tools that include gumboots, helmets, reflector jackets, shovels, spades and mattocks. The county government also pays their NHIF.

Moreso, a precautionary message has been circulated to persons living in landslide prone areas with the government now working towards moving them to safer grounds.

Consequently, Governor Njuki has formed a county task force, headed by his deputy Nyaga Muisraeli to assess the areas that would likely be affected and spearhead early interventions.

Report by Kennedy Muriithi