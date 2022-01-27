Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has encouraged residents to participate in the creation of the proposed new Igambang’ombe sub-county for better delivery of services.

The governor revealed that public participation would be conducted in different sub locations to enable every resident to participate.

Njuki expressed confidence that the new sub county would benefit residents as it would not only enable the government to provide better services to the people but also facilitate development in the region.

Speaking at Kathwana stadium, Njuki told Igambang’ombe residents to avail themselves on 3rd February at their respective sub locations when the county would be conducting public participation fora.

The governor disclosed that the County Assembly had proposed to create three more sub counties making a total of six sub counties within Tharaka Nithi County.

“We were given the mandate to have a new sub county in 2017 but we did not have enough time for public participation since elections were nearing,” he added.

Njuki noted that they held meetings with chiefs who agreed to have Igambang’ombe Sub County created.

He further disclosed that Kaanwa would be the boundary between Igambang’ombe and Chuka sub counties.

“There is a new sub location at Chuka sub county which is Karingani consisting of Mariani and Mwanjati,” the governor added.