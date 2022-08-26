Governor Ntutu assures of continuity as he takes over from Tunai

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has promised to work with all county government employees to enhance development and service delivery.

Ntutu who spoke during the handing over ceremony at the County headquarters dismissed rumours that he would sack some employees who worked in the former Governor Samuel Tunai’s administration and employ a new team.

Instead, Ntutu urged the employees to improve in their respective areas of work through efficient delivery of services to the residents.

“If you were working as a county Executive Member, Chief officer, clerk, guard or whatever position you have been holding, please continue with your job because we do not have time to waste,” he said.

He committed to visit all the departments in the next 100 days to evaluate see their mandates and know the challenges they have been facing while delivering services to residents.

Governor Ntutu lauded his relationship with the outgoing governor saying they walked the campaign journey together where he gained a lot of wisdom from him.

He promised to continue with his legacy of implementing development projects in the county among them completing the Narok County Referral hospital whose construction is ongoing.

Governor Tunai asked the county workers to welcome the new governor and make transition easy for him.

He urged politicians to focus on development saying campaigns are now over and Kenyans are looking forward to enhanced service delivery.

“Though I lost the senatorial bid, I am happy because the team I was campaigning with did not lose. I am happy for Governor Ntutu, elected women representative Rebecca Tonkei and a host of Members of County Assembly (MCAs), all who were elected on an UDA ticket,” he said.

Tunai has served the people of Narok for two terms but lost his senatorial ambitions to Senator Ledama Ole Kina.