Governor Ntutu flags off relief items to flood victims in Narok South

Residents affected by floods and mudslides in Narok south have received food and nonfood item donations from Nairobi Shree Swaminarayan Mandir temple worth Ksh3 million.

The consignment was flagged off by Narok County Governor Patrick Ntutu, for the residents of Narok south and the neighboring Maasai Mau Forest who were hit by mudslides.

Nunu Shangani, Arun Rabadia and Prakash Pindoria led the temple mission where they donated 210 Mattresses, 210 blankets, 2 and half sacks of crocs slippers, 200 bags of Unga of five kgs each, UHC milk 360 pieces and assorted children’s food and juices.

According to statistics given by the Narok South deputy County commissioner Felix Kisalu, some 11 people died and over 2000 were displaced by floods in Narok south sub county since the heavy rains began.

The County Executive Member in charge of administration coordination of decentralized services and disaster management Josephine Ngeno said a total of 1612 households have been displaced in upper Ololulunga and Melelo areas bordering the Maasai Mau Forest and are sheltering in nearby schools and churches.

Speaking during the food distribution, Ngeno said other affected areas are Talek (300 households), Mosiro irrigation scheme 158 households, Oldonyo orasha, Esupetai and its environs 324 households, Narok town and Mukuru 63 households adding to a total of 2,457 people displaced.

The governor was accompanied by Narok South MP Kitilai Ntutu, Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei, Speaker of the county assembly Davis Dikirr and Members of the county assembly.