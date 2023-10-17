Governor Ntutu threatens to fire incompetent staff

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has raised concern over performance of his CECs and CO threatening to fire incompetent ones.

Ntutu who spoke at his offices during the signing of performance contract by CECs and Chief Officers warned that he will not renew contacts of those whose performances were not upto the required standards.

Governor Ntutu vowed to sack underperforming members of his executive should they fail to improve before lapse of their two-year contracts.

He affirmed that he will fire lazy staff to restore electorate confidence in his administration.

He has however revealed that his administration was at over 80 percent project completion in the first phase.

Ntutu has however disclosed that he will allocate another Sh3Billion towards development in the 30 Wards.

He has however revealed that his administration has frozen new development projects till they complete the ones earlier initiated.