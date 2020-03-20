Governor Ny’ong’o appoints himself acting County Health CEC

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o will serve as acting Health CEC pending the appointment of a substantive CEC.

This comes amid stringent measures put in place by the County Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a mini reshuffle, Ny’ong’o moved Prof Judith Miguda Attyang to as County Executive Committee member for Business, Cooperative and Marketing.

The Governor also nominated Dr Joyce Osogo as the CEC for Roads, Public works and Transport.

Ny’ong’o has in the past implored on the public to remain vigilant to stop the spread of coronavirus among ourselves by observing the corona prevention set guidelines.

The County Emergency Response Committee had this week recommended the closure of all open air markets in Kisumu County saying the situation will be reviewed in 3 weeks time.

The County is providing hand washing facilities among them water and soap as well as hand sanitizers in all public places.

The County Government is also conducting continuous capacity building and training for all health care workers including Community Health Workers and has instituted heightened disease surveillance and efficient referral system equipped with ambulance and trained personnel.