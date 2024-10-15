Governor Nyong’o assures of ODM Party’s stability

Interim Orange Democratic Party Leader Prof. Anyang Nyong’o has assured of rigorous party strengthening initiatives as he takes over the reins of the Orange party in an acting capacity from Raila Odinga who is focusing on his African Union Chairmanship campaigns.

Nyong’o says the Orange party has stood the test of time and can only get better even as he rallies leaders and party followers towards the party’s ideals.

The Kisumu Governor alongside other party officials at the same time dismissed claims that the opposition party had joined the Kenya Kwanza government, saying ODM is preparing itself to form government in the next general elections.