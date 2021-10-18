Governor Nyong’o lauds improved health services in Kisumu

Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, has lauded the improved access to quality Medicare in the area.

Nyong’o said the County Government has made great strides in equipping health facilities across the county with the necessary infrastructure and equipment to enhance access to quality medical services.

He pointed out the ongoing expansion and upgrade of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), where State-of-the Art equipment has been installed to help thousands of patients from Kisumu and the entire Nyanza region, who hitherto sought services in Eldoret and Nairobi.

The Hospital, he said, has been equipped with an ultramodern Covid-19 Management Center with modern life saving equipment.

“We have already installed our oxygen production plant at the facility with a capacity of 600 litres per minute, which has greatly helped with the emergency management of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

In a statement to the media, Nyong’o said the County Government has installed an electroencephalogram (EEG) machine at the facility.

The EEG is a medical test that detects abnormalities in the brain and can be used to differentiate epilepsy from other seizures related to brain disorders.

This, he said, will go a long way in helping epilepsy patients at the same time help single out other seizures for proper medication.

To reverse the rising number of cancer cases in the area, Nyong’o said plans were underway to set up a Cancer Center at JOOTRH.

The project, set to be completed early next year, he said, was key to support patients who are forced to travel to Nairobi and outside the country to seek treatment.

To cushion patients from the high costs of treatment, Nyong’o said, the County Governments Marwa Health Insurance Scheme, which targets indigents has been rolled out successfully.

The scheme benefitting 45, 000 vulnerable families, he said, shall be scaled up this Financial Year to reach 90, 000 families.

“These developments which are contained in my manifesto show that the County Health Services is on an upward trajectory,” he said.

The Governor called for partnership with the private sector and development partners to address existing gaps in the sector.