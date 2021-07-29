Governor Nyong’o mourns death of County Health CEC Prof Nyunya

Kisumu County Executive Committee Member for Health and Sanitation, Prof Boaz Otieno Nyunya has passed on.

Prof. Nyunya passed on in Nairobi Thursday morning after a short illness.

He was 65 years old.

Making the announcement, Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang Nyong’o said Prof. Nyunya was a widely experienced medic, researcher and scholar who would be remembered for driving the Kisumu Marwa Health Insurance Scheme which targets vulnerable families.

“Prof. Nyunya has been the epitome of professionalism and hard work. He was stoic and determined in the delivery of his mandate as the person charged with the task of rebranding Kisumu’s Health care,” said Nyong’o.

The Governor further praised the late by saying that during his short stint at the department, he created a brand for exemplary services.

“At the Cabinet, he kept us on our toes with detailed and accurate delivery of Covid-19 reports and mitigation measures in the country,” the Governor added.

According to the County boss, Prof Nyunya, his Chief Officer, Dr Gregory Ganda and the CEO of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Dr George Rae, had in the past few months firmly embarked on the massive overhaul of the County’s health system.

The Governor and the late Professor were close family members.

The Governor in his message of condolence also revealed that he had known Nyunya from Primary school as he schooled with his siblings all the way to college level.

Before joining the Kisumu County Government in 2020, Prof Nyunya had been a lecturer at Moi University as well as worked at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and the CDC.

In conclusion, Governor Nyong’o said the County had lost a worker and a team player who instilled visionary leadership and gave real direction to the department; giving real meaning to quality healthcare provision.