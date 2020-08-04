Governor Nyoro expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has raised the red flag on the County’s preparedness in the fight against the spread of COVID 19.

Nyoro says he is worried, even as he hopes to achieve a 1,200 bed capacity isolation ward by mid-September to prevent the County from getting overwhelmed.

This is after projections indicated that the County’s September and December Covid-19 infections will be in excess of 1,500 and 2,000 cases, completely overriding the 530 isolation beds currently in place.

The County Government intends to increase the Tigoni Covid-19 Isolation centre in Limuru by 100 beds while another 100 beds will be put in the newly constructed Wangige Hospital in Kabete.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The County has also set aside Ksh 60m to construct another 100-beds capacity Covid-19 hospital in Ruiru, with the support of local industrialists.

Nyoro said they are in the process of hiring 112 health care workers and 12 critical care nurses and ICU specialists.

He said the rising Covid-19 cases are worrying, and might overwhelm its health system, calling for strict adherence to MoH Covid-19 regulations in hotels, public places and matatus to bring the numbers down.

As at Monday, the County had recorded 1,550 Covid-19 positive cases out of which 40 had succumbed to the virus.

“Last week, we had 108 Covid-19 patients at Tigoni isolation centre, but by Monday, only 23 beds were occupied. The rest had recovered and were released to go home. These are the efforts we have put in place to save lives,” Nyoro said.

He said if the numbers were to increase to over 1,000, they may be overwhelmed due to lack of adequate beds, health professionals and funds to manage the cases.

The Governor spoke after flagging off the distribution of Sh30million foodstuffs in Ruiru town yesterday.