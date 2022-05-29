Governor Nyoro urges Kiambu residents to vote for Azimio

Kiambu Governor Dr James Nyoro has urged central Kenya voters to vote in candidates contesting on Azimio party or its affiliate parties for them to get a size able share in the next Government.

Addressing over 4000 youth drawn from the 12 Kiambu sub-counties in Thika, Nyoro expressed optimism that Azimio coalition is going to form the next government saying it will be very unfortunate for GEMA community to find themselves in opposition.

Murang’a County MP Sabina Chege while drumming up support for Azimio party presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga said despite DP Ruto seeking for forgiveness from his boss, the boss will forgive him but never forget.

While castigating elected leaders who she claims abandoned the president for his deputy, Sabina urged Kiambu residents to vote out Ruto supporters.

On his part, Thika town MP Jubilee aspirant David Gakuyo said Raila made the right choice by picking Martha Karua as his running mate saying they will complement each other in matters governance if Kenyans will elect them in the coming poll.

During the meeting, the youth were given an opportunity to spell out what they feel has negatively affected them.