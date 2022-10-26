Governor Orengo appoints Cyrus Oguna as his Chief of Staff

Siaya Governor James Orengo has appointed Retired Colonel Cyrus Oguna as his Chief of Staff.

Oguna has been serving as the National Government Spokesperson since 2019 under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

In a list unveiled Wednesday, Orengo also appointed lawyer Velma Maumo as legal advisor and journalist Benjamin Agina as the Director of Governor’s press.

Fred Ojode will serve as Orengo’s Personal Assistant, George Oloo Okanda as political adivisor, Grace Ongile will be the Economic Advisor.

Others are George Nyin’giro (Roads, Public Works, Energy and Transport), Sylvester K’okoth (Agriculture, Irrigation, Food, Livestock and Fisheries), Edgar Otumba (Education, Youth Affairs, Gender and Social Services) Grace Agola (Trade, Enterprise and Industrial Development) and Maurice Mcorege (Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development).