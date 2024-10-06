Governor Rotich calls for increased mental health awareness 

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich has underscored the urgent need for mental health awareness across the board.

The Governor observed that mental health has long been neglected and called for increased efforts to reduce stigma and promote access to healthcare.

He was speaking during a youth mental health drive at Kapcherop primary grounds in Marakwet West Sub-County Saturday.

“Mental health often goes unnoticed and has been neglected over the years. Creating awareness and reaching out to those affected will go a long way in reducing stigma and promoting access to healthcare services,” Governor Rotich said.

He emphasized that such initiatives were vital in addressing the challenges faced by many, particularly the youth, in seeking help for mental health issues.

The event was organized by Unireproc, a local organization founded by Velicient Jebet, a native of the area.

The Governor lauded Jebet’s efforts and dedication to the community saying, “I want to appreciate Velicient Jebet for this great initiative to give back to the society. Her passion for raising awareness on mental health is commendable and serves as an example for others,” Governor Rotich said.

Unireproc’s youth mental health awareness drive aimed at educating young people about the importance of mental well-being and creating a supportive environment for those affected.

In his speech, Governor Rotich acknowledged the growing need for such initiatives, especially in rural areas where stigma around mental health remained prevalent.

Jebet, who has been at the forefront of mental health advocacy in Elgeyo Marakwet, also spoke passionately about the need for increased focus on mental health, particularly among the youth.

“Mental health is an issue that impacts everyone, but too often, it is swept under the rug. Our young people are silently struggling, and if we don’t act now, we risk losing an entire generation to depression, anxiety, and other mental health,” she noted.

She called on the community to break the silence around mental health and take collective action.

“We must begin to speak openly about mental health in our homes, schools, and churches. It is through such discussions that we can help those suffering in silence to come forward and seek help without fear of being judged,” she said.

Deputy Governor Prof. Grace Cheserek, who was also present at the event, echoed the governor’s sentiments saying, “Mental health should not be a topic we shy away from. It is just as important as physical health, and our youth need to feel supported.”

Cheserek also emphasized the importance of incorporating mental health services in the county’s healthcare agenda.

Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba, along with area MCA Asbel Kiptoo, were in attendance, with the MP noting the need for legislative support to ensure sustainable mental health programmes, while Kiptoo urged the youth to take full advantage of such initiatives, saying, “This is about your future and your health. We need to be open and honest about mental health, just as we are with other issues.”

The youth engagement event will be followed by another awareness drive, set to take place in Biretwo, Keiyo South, where a medical camp will also be held.

The next phase will offer both medical and mental health services, continuing the push to make healthcare more accessible across the county.

Governor Rotich ended his speech with a rallying call for unity in the fight against mental health stigma. “Together, we can break the silence around mental health and ensure that no one suffers in isolation. This is not just an issue for healthcare professionals; it is a community responsibility,” he said.

The event was part of a broader campaign aimed at addressing the rising mental health challenges in the county, especially among the youth.