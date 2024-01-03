Governor Sakaja announces strictly No Cash policy in Revenue collection

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a strictly No Cash policy in Revenue collection.

Speaking at City Hall, Annexe, where he recently launched the Customer Service centre and where the Governor has been based since the new year, assisting the Revenue Collection and Customer care teams respectively with customer and payments management.

“I would like to inform Nairobians that going forward, we shall not accept any CASH payment. If any of my Revenue team members ask for payment in cash, please report them to 020 2224281, and we will take immediate action. Legitimate County staff members will not do so,”

The Governor however says no County staff is allowed to conduct enforcement until February 2024. He says the month of January will be used for the transition to the new regime.

He encouraged businesses and entrepreneurs to use this month to get their new Unified Business Permits or convert their existing Single Business Permits to UBP.

“The Nairobi City County Government operates a NO CASH policy in revenue collection. Customers are advised to make their payments through the Nairobi City County Government Revenue collection accounts once they obtain their invoices,” Governor Sakaja reiterated