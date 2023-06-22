Governor Sakaja commences issuance of 2000 title deeds

Nairobi County has on Thursday issued 2,000 title deeds to allottees and public institutions including Health Centres, Social Halls, Markets, Nairobi Water facilities, Play Grounds, and public schools among other Private developers.

Speaking during the hand over ceremony, Nairobi Governor Johnson Saka said the County is looking to issue a total of 7,000 title deeds.

“We have more than 7500 data captured under our titling program and the Ministry of Land has helped us. We will today start issuing the first 2000 and the rest will be issued with time. Up to 88 percent of land in Nairobi is not titled. This means we have land which was allocated 40-50 years ago and should be used to generate income and jobs but is not,” said Sakaja

“Unlocking pending leases, and issuing titles, will give more Nairobians security in their property. And if you’re secure in your property, you’re more likely to invest and produce the jobs we need for our young people,” he added

Of the 2,000 deeds issued this week about 100 belong to public institutions including 39 public schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers.

These schools include Ngei Primary, Wango Primary, Juja Road Primary School, Mukuru Kwa Njenga Primary, Joseph Apudo Primary, Mukuru Kayaba Primary School Baba dogo primary school, Bahati Primary School, Garden Estate Primary School, High Ridge Primary, Kahawa West Primary school, Karen c Primary, Kibera Primary, Kibora primary, Kirigu Pri, Mathare 4A Primary School and Zawadi primary, among others.

“ I am very delighted this day that the school has a title deed…we are also excited that our nursery schools are now secure, nobody can come in; we have a document to raise a case against any person who might come to the school. It is a good gesture by the Governor to secure the schools,” said Ms. Ann Kairu, the Centre Manager of Kileleshwa Day Nursery School, in Dagoretti North.

The nursery school has been without a title deed since the school was built before independence.

Other public facilities to receive documentation included Ndakaini Dam and Ruiru Dam both of which are owned by Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC).

Pumwani Hospital and Kasarani Health Centre are among the Public health Facilities that also received deeds. Part of the land on which the level four hospital sits on had been had been facing challenges with private developers looking to hive off part of it.

The Governor assured the residents of Nairobi that with the current system, land grabbing will be a thing of the past as everything has been digitalized.