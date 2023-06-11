Governor Sakaja promises to rebuild Toi Market

Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised to assist with the rebuilding of improved store in Toi Market following an inferno Saturday night that destroyed properties worth millions of shillings.

Speaking when he visited the market on Sunday evening he assured the traders the County would assist to rebuild the market and would personally distribute iron sheets and food to support them.

Sakaja promised to rebuild improved spacious stores at the market to reduce the spread of fire incase such related tragedies occurs.

“We have assessed the damage and we will help you rebuild. The county government is going to rebuild the market with more space for emergency vehicles to access the market in cases of emergency,” said Governor Sakaja.

He also assured the traders to donate foodstuffs and other household items to more that 2,500 traders affected by the unforeseen fire tragedy.

“These traders have been irking a living and able to feed their families by doing small businesses at Toi Market. In the meantime we have organised food and material support,” added governor Sakaja.

The county boss added that the county government is in the process of decentralising fire services and add more fire engine trucks in the next financial year. He tasked the Planning Department to map out and survey the informal settlements in a view to provide access routes incase of such fires.

He noted that investigation into the fire disaster is ongoing as the county seeks longtime solutions to prevent similar incidents.

“I want to assure you that my administration will investigate the incident to ascertain the cause and come up with long term solutions,” he said.

