Governor Sakaja rejects budget for construction of official residence

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has rejected a Ksh 500 million budget allocated to his office for the construction of the official residences for the Governor and his deputy Njoroge Muchiri.

Governor Sakaja who spoke at Kibra constituency when he accompanied President William Ruto to launch Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme said that his administration’s priority is service delivery to Nairobi residents, and not the construction of his official residence.

Sajaka said the money will instead be used to build markets which will benefit Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE) in Nairobi.

“I have just seen a budget allocating Ksh 500 million for the construction of governors’ and deputy governors’ houses. I have asked them to reallocate the money to other priority projects like construction of markets and creating jobs for our young people,” Sakaja said.

“I already have a place where I live, why do I need Ksh 500 million for another residence. Let’s work for our people,” he added.

The county government has pledged to build 20 new markets across the city for traders. Early this year City Hall revived plans to acquire lavish homes for for the new Nairobi Governor and deputy at a hefty cost of Ksh 500 million.

The plan is contained in the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.