Governor Sakaja reshuffles his cabinet

Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja has re-organized his County Executive Committee Members barely a year since elected in office.

In a statement Thursday, the Governor said the reshuffling was done in accordance with Article 31 (ba) (d) of the County Government Act 2012.

In the new changes, Maureen Njeri who was CEC for Green Nairobi has been moved to Business and Hustler Opportunities.

Governor Sakaja put in charge Suzanne Silantoi to the Health, Wellness and Nutrition docket while Rosemary Kariuki moved to Talent, Skills and Care.

CEC member Patrick Mbogo was moved from Mobility and Works to Boroughs, Administration and Personnel.

Dr Anastasia Nyalita who was in charge Health, Wellness and Nutrition of was moved to Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service.

The Governor also replaced Brian Mulama as the head of Talent, Skills and Care docket to Mobility and Works.

In his new reshuffle announced Thursday, the Governor retained Charles Kerich (Finance and Economic Affairs, Stephen Gathuita Mwangi (Built Environment and Urban Planning and Michael Magero Gumo (Innovation and Digital Economy).