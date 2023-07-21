Governor Sakaja Super Cup set to kick off as County partners with FKF

Nairobi City County Government is set to officially launch Governor Sakaja Super Cup (football )in mid August 2023.

Sakaja super cup is billed to be the biggest football tournament ever in Nairobi

It will be organised by the county government in partnership with FKF Nairobi County branches, both Nairobi East and Nairobi west and the FKF National office.

Speaking in Nairobi, the Nairobi County Chief Officer for Youth,Talent and Sports Mr Oscar Igaida said that the launch of the tournament will coincide with the opening of the new state of the art Dandora Stadium.

According to Igaida, who prior to his appointment at the helm of the department was the Secretary General of Kenya Premier League giants AFC Leopards.

The tournament is aimed at offering the youth a chance to nurture their talent as well as keep them away from social vices like Alcoholism,Crime and substance abuse as per Governor Sakaja’s Manifesto.

The tournament will be patronized by Governor Sakaja Arthur Johnson.

FKF top brass will be incorporated to the Management Team.

“The youth of this county are very close to Governor Sakaja’s heart and he means well for them. Such events are platforms to showcase their talent that will attract scouts who will at the tail end identify talented youths to form the Nairobi Team” Igaida said.

“The Tournament will mark the opening of the Dandora stadium which is over 90percent complete and will involve under 20 years age group teams drawn from all the 17 sub counties of Nairobi.

Governor Sakaja said that his administration is keen to help the youth develop their talent in sports and will ensure that he continues expanding the sports infrastructure and organise sports events to give the youth a chance to monetize their talent.

“Sports is a form of employment and that is why I said we must complete the construction of Dandora stadium and other stadiums. This new stadium will host the launch of Super cup as a sign that we mean what we say,” Sakaja said.

The Governor’s Cup will give the youth an opportunity like no other exposure and growth, we will start from the grassroots up to the county level and from this, scouts will be able to identify talented youths.