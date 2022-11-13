Governor Sakaja to engage Police IG on insecurity in Nairobi

Nairobi County Governor Sakaja Johnson says he will meet the Inspector General of police this week to address the rising cases of insecurity in the city.

Speaking at AIPCA church Dandora, Sakaja urged parents to counsel their youth against engaging in crime as the law will inevitably catch up with them.

The Governor further expressed concern on the involvement of boda boda operators in criminal activities saying they will have to register in transport cooperatives which will be allocated specific stages to pick, drop and wait for passengers.

“We are ready to support organized youth with many opportunities but crime is a big no. Mugging and stabbing people must stop. The county government will play its role to support the police in maintaining security,” Sakaja said.

Meanwhile, the Governor lauded the good working relationship between the Nairobi County Executive and County Assembly saying it will facilitate service delivery to the citizens.

“Elections are over and we have said we will work together for the good of Nairobi. With this, Azimio that is the majority in the assembly has agreed to cede the leadership of seven sectoral committees to Kenya Kwanza MCAs. This is the spirit of cooperation we want in Nairobi,” he said.

Sakaja said he was confident the assembly will pass his nominees for County Executive Committee Members.

“All the 43 tribes of Kenya live in Nairobi and there are only 10 CEC positions. I want everyone to know that as the Governor I am the representative of whichever ethnicity or religious leaning you belong to,” he said.

The Governor said Dandora stadium whose construction had stalled will be completed soon.

He added that the construction of the waste to energy plant at the dumpsite will also be hastened.