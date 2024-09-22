Governor Sakaja vows to stand firm against political interference

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reaffirmed his determination to safeguard the independence of his office, vowing to resist any attempts to micromanage the county government, regardless of political or social pressures.

Speaking at the funeral of Edward Ondutu, father of Nairobi’s Health Chief Officer Ibrahim Otieno, Governor Sakaja emphasized that Nairobi has only one Governor.

“There is only one governor in Nairobi, and that is me. I am grateful for the support, but let’s be clear: you did not do so to have two governors,” Sakaja declared, addressing those who may have supported his campaign with expectations of undue influence.

“My duty is to ensure that Nairobi remains the capital city and maintains its status as a global hub,” he added.

He condemned the use of ethnic divisions as a political tool, emphasizing the need for unity in Nairobi, a city that serves as home to all communities.

“We cannot allow anyone to use ethnic mobilization as a tool in Nairobi. Our city is home to people from all communities, and implying that we are targeting one group is reckless and unacceptable,” Sakaja stated.

Addressing concerns about the recent relocation of street vendors the governor clarified that the move was part of a broader initiative to restore order and improve public safety in the capital.

He assured residents that the relocation was not an act of malice but a necessary step to create a safer, more organized urban environment.

The governor pointed out that similar measures have been taken in other major cities to reduce accidents and maintain cleanliness.