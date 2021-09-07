Governor Samboja commissions Di Moody-Nakuruto water projects

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has commissioned Di Moody-Nakuruto water project in Taveta Sub-County, Mahoo Ward.

The Ksh 12 million water project is set to benefit at least 17,000 residents of Mahoo and Challa Wards.

While addressing Taveta residents, Governor Granton Samboja noted how the multimillion worth project brings a solution to the challenge of acute water shortage in the areas and enables access to clean water.

“At Lake Chala where there is a 200,000 litres tank for the Di Moody Nakuruto Water Project in Taveta. Water will be distributed through gravity to the communal water points of Kirimeri, Mrimba Pre-School ,Kwa Mutua, Kwa Ndigwa, Kwa Katolo and Kanisani,” said Governor Samboja.

The County Boss added that a section of the areas reached have not had access to piped water since independence.

The project is a joint partnership by the County Government of Taita Taveta, Kenya Red Cross Society KRCS and British Red Cross where British Red Cross gave a contribution of Ksh 46 million while the County Government injected Ksh 15 million into the initiative.

Maria Twerda British Red Cross Cluster Manager stated Governor Samboja’s leadership enabled the execution of the water project and has enabled better living for the beneficiaries who are at the grassroots level.