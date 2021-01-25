Governor says she is on course in delivering election pledges

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says her administration is on course in delivering her election campaign pledges saying her flagship projects are near completion.

The Governor spoke at St. Thomas ACK Church, Kerugoya, where she enumerated some of the life changing projects that the County government has implemented in the three years.

Waiguru said most of the development projects will transform Kerugoya town and raise its standards since it is considered the capital City of Kirinyaga County.

She said the upgrading of Kerugoya County Hospital from a Level Four to a Level five hospital will enhance service delivery saying the construction of the five storey modern medical complex at the hospital is expected to be complete by July this year.

The governor said that upon completion, the hospital will have a fully equipped ICU and a HDU with a capacity of at least 15 beds, among other amenities available in any high-end medical facility. “This will enable us offer the required medical services to our residents and we will no longer have to refer them for services in neighboring counties such as Embu and Nyeri.”

In Kirinyaga County’s development blue print dubbed the “The Mountain Cities”, Kirinyaga Central Constituency which hosts Kerugoya hospital, has been captured as the county’s ‘Wellness City’ where county residents can access the highest level of medical care services.

Governor Waiguru thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and the National Government for the support given to the county’s health sector. She said that the funds given for COVID-19 management have been utilized prudently adding that once the medical complex is completed, one wing will be set aside as an isolation center.

“Instead of putting up temporary isolation centers such as tents, we decided to invest in a more comprehensive and sustainable arrangement that includes equipping the new upcoming hospital. We already have 300 beds and ventilator machines ready for the complex” the Governor said.

She said the medical complex will also have a special mother’s unit which will enhance mother and childcare services in the county.

The Governor pointed out that the ongoing facelift projects in Kerugoya Town among them construction of modern car parks, pedestrian walkways and cabro paving of town’s streets and beautification projects are meant to provide a conducive environment to the town residents and traders and attract investors as well.

At the same time, the she said that through ‘Wezesha Kirinyaga’ economic empowerment program, her government has implemented life-changing programs which have lead to improved livelihoods among residents by way on increasing their agricultural productivity.

She noted that her government has Ksh 300 million at hand that will go into construction of value addition factories which include an avocado pack house and a tomato processing factory.

The tomato factory, she said, will reduce losses incurred by farmers whenever there is excess production since Kirinyaga is the leading tomato producer with an annual production of about 50,000 tons.

Waiguru added that the avocado pack house will enable avocado farmers to process their avocado for export market.

The governor reiterated her administration’s commitment in implementing equitable development in all the regions in the county.