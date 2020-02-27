Governor Sonko defends decision to transfer County functions

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says the decision to hand over County functions to the National Government is for the good of the County.

In a statement, Sonko defended the decision saying it was arrived at after extensive consultations and research on managing Capital cities.

“To address the unique needs of Nairobi City County, my Government set out on a fact finding mission that saw us benchmark and take lessons from other jurisdictions across the world including Washington DC in the US and Abuja in Nigeria.” Sonko says.

He says unlike other Counties, Nairobi being the Nation’s seat of power and the Country’s commercial capital, its needs are unique and calls for greater partnerships with other stakeholders, key among them being the National Government.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sonko said following the several case studies, they established that cities and metropolis, the size of Nairobi, are best served jointly by devolved units and Central Governments.

“Equipped with this knowledge, and in my capacity as the Governor, I initiated discussions with the National Government with a view of finding a sustainable approach to service delivery that leverages both on the County and National resources and competencies.”

He says, “It is this consultative process that led to the crafting of the historic and comprehensive agreement that we signed yesterday handing over the management of some of the functions of Nairobi County Government to the National Government.”

Sonko said as a County Government, they are convinced that the agreement signed yesterday will not only help enhance service delivery in the city but will also reposition Nairobi as the economic hub of the region.

He expressed his commitment to the residents of Nairobi that the County Government of Nairobi will continue serving them by focusing keenly on the functions and service areas that are not covered in our agreement with the National Government.

“As part of this renewed agenda and purpose, my Government will ensure that Nairobi regains its famed status as the “Green City in the Sun” among other targets that we have set for ourselves.” He said.

Sonko said he believes the bold decision to collaborate with the National Government through transfer of some functions will create a positive governance precedence that will help strengthen devolution.

He thanked His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Administration for their commitment in ensuring that the people of Nairobi get the best services from their Government.

Tell Us What You Think