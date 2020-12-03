Governor Sonko ‘impeached’

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been impeached after 88 MCAs voted in favour of the motion.

Majority of the ward representatives voted virtually. Only two members opposed the motion during the Thursday afternoon debate.

The censure motion was moved by Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada citing among others abuse of office, gross misconduct, and lack of physical and mental capacity to run county affairs as well as refusal to sign for funds allocated to Nairobi Metropolitan Services

The motion sailed through even as Justice James Rika recused himself from a case in which lawyers representing the Nairobi County assembly are seeking to have orders staying the proposed impeachment of Nairobi Governor dismissed.

Governor Sonko’s lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui has however questioned Justice Rika’s recusal, vowing to lodge a complaint against the judge at the Judicial Service Commission.

It remains unclear whether the impeachment holds any validity since the assembly convened against the court order staying the impeachment of Sonko which expires on Thursday midnight.

At the same time, MCAs allied to Sonko who had retreated to Kwale with the governor ahead of the vote cried foul that they had been logged into the county assembly voting system without their consent.

They have lodged a formal complaint terming the process fraudulent.

Their absence was aimed at derailing the motion to ensure it does not meet the two-thirds majority threshold.

The latest development sets the stage for a bruising legal and political battle.