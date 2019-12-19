Governor Sonko challenges his indictment, investigation by EACC

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has moved to court to challenge his indictment and investigation by the ethics and anti corruption commission.

In his application, Sonko wants the Chief justice to appoint a three judge bench to hear his case.

He however wants three judges barred from presiding over his case citing their rulings that barred Governors from accessing office when charged with graft.

The petition will be heard on March 25 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In his application Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui argues graft charges should not be used as a basis to bar elected leaders from office and the anti-corruption court cannot act as an election court.

At the same time he wants Lady Justice Mumbi, Grace Ngenye and John Onyiengo to recuse themselves from hearing his case, following their rulings that stopped Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from accessing their offices.

Sonko was charged on December 12 for allegedly misappropriating 357 million shillings.

Meanwhile, in Wajir Habaswein maxi day secondary school principal has been slapped with a 10 year jail term without the option of a fine for raping his student.

The verdict by senior resident Judge Mugendi elicited reaction from the family of the victim who called for a stiffer penalty.

The accused has 14 days to appeal.

Elsewhere, two brothers Joel Ogola Luta and Victor Ogola accused of murdering a Siaya based journalist have denied the charges.

Lady justice Roseline Aburili, ordered a probation report be prepared on whether the brothers could be released on bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

They bail hearing date was set for January 20, 2020. Chief inspector Sabina Kerubo who was also charged with his murder was later released to act as a state witness in the murder of Journalist Eric Otieno Oloo on the 21st of November in Siaya.