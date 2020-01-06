Sonko nominates Ann Mwenda as Nairobi deputy governor

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Ann Kananu Mwenda as the deputy of the county.

Sonko in a letter to Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi on Monday said the decision is in line with article 180 (5) of the Constitution and the Supreme Court Advisory of March 2018.

The embattled governor nominated Mwenda, citing the need for continuity since he was barred from office over a graft case.

“…the complexity in Nairobi became more intricate following my arraignment in court December 2019, and the subsequent bail terms that, among other things, require me, as Governor, to stay out of the office until the determination of the matter,” read the letter.

“I therefore humbly urge the Assembly to expedite the vetting process of the said nominee, for purposes of appointment, as per the provisions of the County Government Act section 8 (1) (a)…”

Mwenda is the current Chief Officer for Disaster and Acting Chief Officer of Water.

The embattled Nairobi city boss further vowed to abide by the court’s bail terms, adding that he will, however, ensure that this does not interfere with operations of the county or service delivery to residents.

Her nomination comes two years after Polycap Igathe resigned, stating he could not continue to remain in office because he had failed to “earn the trust” of Sonko.

Sonko nominated self-declared general Miguna Miguna as deputy governor in May 2018, but the nomination was shot down.