Governor Sonko signals intention to withdraw from NMS deal

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has signalled his intention to pull out of the deed of transfer of some functions to the National Government.

Sonko has filed a notice of a declaration of a dispute between his administration and the National Government seeking to terminate article 11.2 of the deal signed on the 25th of February 2020.

The deal ceded some key functions of the County Government to Nairobi Metropolitan Services a body current domicile at the executive office of the Presidency.

Sonko argued that the Nairobi metropolitan services is incapable of carrying out the transferred functions saying the body has purported to act as if it had taken over all the roles played by Nairobi City County against the constitution.

Sonko claims the deed of transfer is fatally flawed and cannot be panel beaten with time to deliver the envisioned desire.

Governor Sonko said he had not yet seen the copy he signed and that he was not even given time to read the document or seek legal consultation prior to executing it.