Governor Sonko’s Ksh 357 million graft case to proceed

The Ksh 357-million graft case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and 16 others will proceed after the prosecution’s appeal for two more days to complete investigations was dismissed.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that the prosecution had already taken longer to bring the matter to court and set the mentioning of the case on August 20th and the Pre Trial on 26th August.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution suffered a blow Tuesday after a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court dismissed their application for two more days to complete graft investigations against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko and 16 others are facing 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county government lose Ksh 357 million.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Mililani Law courts the defence counsel argued that the prosecution’s request for more time would cause unnecessary delays and subject the accused to an injustice.

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the defence’s favour.

The prosecution sought a stay of the order pending an intended application for revision by the prosecution of appeal at the high court.

The court further took issue with the ordering of the documents from prosecution and ordered them to paginate them and share them with the concerned parties within four weeks.