Governor Sonko’s Ksh 357 million graft case to proceed

Written By: Sarafina Robi
14

Blow for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko as Ksh 357 million graft case to proceed

The Ksh 357-million graft case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and 16 others will proceed after the prosecution’s appeal for two more days to complete investigations was dismissed.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that the prosecution had already taken longer to bring the matter to court and set the mentioning of the case on August 20th and the Pre Trial on 26th August.

Also Read  Court temporarily stops Ksh 58m fraud case against Evans Kidero

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution suffered a blow Tuesday after a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court dismissed their application for two more days to complete graft investigations against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko and 16 others are facing 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county government lose Ksh 357 million.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Mililani Law courts the defence counsel argued that the prosecution’s request for more time would cause unnecessary delays and subject the accused to an injustice.

Also Read  COVID-19: Mothers, children, adolescents lose 20pc of health services

The Chief Magistrate ruled in the defence’s favour.

Also Read  UK announces Ksh 155m emergency support for teachers

The prosecution sought a stay of the order pending an intended application for revision by the prosecution of appeal at the high court.

The court further took issue with the ordering of the documents from prosecution and ordered them to paginate them and share them with the concerned parties within four weeks.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR