Governor Timamy takes over from Mudavadi as ANC Party leader 

ByPRUDENCE WANZA
Tags

The ANC party has appointed Lamu Governor Issa Timamy as its leader following the appointment of Musalia Mudavadi to the position of  Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In a notice on Wednesday, ANC said Timamy will assume the role in an Acting capacity.

“H.E Hon Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader following his nomination for appointment as Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya. This is in accordance with Article 77(2) of the Constitution of Kenya,” read a notice dated October 26 signed by ANC party Secretary General Simon Gikuru

“The ANC Council Bureau has since nominated Hon Governor Issa Abdallah Timamy as the Acting Party leader in accordance with the ANC Party Constitution,” he added

Mudavadi, who has served as the ANC’s party leader since 2015, assumed his role as Prime Cabinet Secretary on Thursday in a swearing ceremony held at State house Nairobi.

Mudavadi will also assist the President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

He will also oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs and projects as well as Chairing and Coordinating National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

Musalia Mudavadi takes oath of office as Prime Cabinet Secretary |PHOTO: courtesy

  

Latest posts

Governor Lomorukai seeks anticipatory bail over ‘fake’ degree

Beth Nyaga

SheVax project boosts vaccine uptake among women livestock holders in EA

Christine Muchira

CoG to work with IHRM to enhance human resource in counties

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: