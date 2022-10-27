Governor Timamy takes over from Mudavadi as ANC Party leader 

The ANC party has appointed Lamu Governor Issa Timamy as its leader following the appointment of Musalia Mudavadi to the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In a notice on Wednesday, ANC said Timamy will assume the role in an Acting capacity.

“H.E Hon Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader following his nomination for appointment as Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya. This is in accordance with Article 77(2) of the Constitution of Kenya,” read a notice dated October 26 signed by ANC party Secretary General Simon Gikuru

“The ANC Council Bureau has since nominated Hon Governor Issa Abdallah Timamy as the Acting Party leader in accordance with the ANC Party Constitution,” he added

Mudavadi, who has served as the ANC’s party leader since 2015, assumed his role as Prime Cabinet Secretary on Thursday in a swearing ceremony held at State house Nairobi.

Mudavadi will also assist the President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

He will also oversee the implementation of National Government policies, programs and projects as well as Chairing and Coordinating National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

Musalia Mudavadi takes oath of office as Prime Cabinet Secretary |PHOTO: courtesy