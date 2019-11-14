Governor Tolgos quizzed by EACC

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos was Thursday quizzed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over Ksh200 million fuel supply tender.

The anti-graft agency summoned Mr Tolgos over allegations of irregularities, bribery, conflict of interest and abuse of office in the award of a Ksh200 million fuel supply tender.

Speaking to journalists outside the Integrity Centre, the governor denied the claims saying the alleged figures were false.

“I have come to give my side of the story. The supply was Ksh.742,760 to the department of health. The fuel was supplied to the county ambulances and health facilities” said Tolgos.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tolgos is accused of awarding contracts worth Ksh 80 million to companies he owns or is associated with, without following procurement laws.

More to follow;;;;;