Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai has directed the new Narok County Public Service Board to exercise its mandate openly without fear or favor.

Governor Tunai said the fully constituted board is expected to fast track the employment of more personnel to various sectors in the county to improve service delivery.

In an event presided over by Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai, six Narok County Public Service Board members took oath of office to replace the former board whose contract has ended.

Governor Tunai while congratulating the members declared the board as fully constituted to undertake duties.

Tunai called on the board to ensure accountability both individually and collectively in exercising their mandate as public servants.

“We have converged here to preserve our effort of creating and sustaining strong institutions that can gain public trust. We hold in high regard the occasion to swear you in on account of the constitution and the county government act,” said Tunai.

Sworn in were board members John Nkukuu Ole Kimanjoi, Moses Ole Kipeno, Paul Cheruiyot Rotich, Grace Senkeruet Rikoyian, Stanley Salau Ole Koros, Dr. Rachel Lanoi Karei.

On COVID-19 pandemic, Tunai said his government has put in place a COVID-19 respond team working day and night to ensure they county is safe from the virus.

