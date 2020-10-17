Governor Tunai escapes chopper crash unhurt in Narok

Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and three others on Saturday escaped a chopper crash unhurt in Melili area, Narok East.

The three other people involved in the crash include Narok East MP Ken Kiloku, Tunai’s bodyguard and the pilot.

Tunai was leaving the funeral service of Mzee Tompo ole Sai, father to Narok CEC for Finance Julius Sasai when the tragedy occurred.

The Governor and the three other occupants were later rushed to Narok Referral Hospital for a check-up.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It remains unclear what led to the helicopter crash.

The accident attracted a huge crowd as area residents tried to catch a glimpse of the aircraft.

Accident in photos