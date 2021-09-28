Governor Tunai roots for cohesion and unity in Narok County

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai has called on politicians to be mindful of their utterances during campaigns ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Tunai said some statements being made by politicians border on incitement saying we risk plunging the Country into violence after elections.

Governor Tunai who spoke at Ilmotiok area in Narok West Sub County said there is need for those seeking various elective seats to preach cohesion and unity to avoid tribal hatred.

He observed that Narok County is a cosmopolitan county with over 5 dominant five tribes urging politicians not to divide the residents.

“I have united all the tribes living in this county by distributing resources equally. I call upon those who are interested in leading our county to be mindful of promoting peace and not hatred among the residents,” Tunai said.

The Governor asked the church to be at the forefront in preaching peace amongst the congregants and promised to hold meetings with church leaders to pray for the county.

“We have seen prayers changing things in our country. We will not stop praying for our nation because we want to remain in peace even after the elections,” the Governor said.

He reiterated that when he was elected the first Narok governor, he ensured that he employed all the tribes living in the county in his administration.

“I ensured that all the tribes living in this county were employed in various departments because I am a person who discourages tribalism. I treat everyone equally regardless of the background because I do not want to be a biased leader,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by the Narok Majority Leader Bernard Torome who called on the residents to embrace one another and shun politicians with a mind of dividing them.

“God created us to be together. He knew that one day the Maasais, Kipsigis and Kisiis will share one county. This gives us a reason not to fight one another but to love one another without showing boundaries,” he said.