Governor Tunai roots for peace before and after the election

Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai has rooted for cohesion and integration before and after the election in a bid to boost development in the county.

The second time governor observed that he has been able to achieve much in his tenure because of the peaceful co-existence among all the tribes living in the county.

Tunai alleged that before he entered the office, some tribes were feeling inferior as they were not able to access meaningful jobs at the defunct county council, and at times their businesses were being threatened.

“I can boast of bringing all tribes in this county together and creating an equal environment for all of them. This has made it easy for all of us to co-exist and contribute to the development of this county together,” he said.

The governor therefore called on all political aspirants to continue with his legacy of promoting peace asking the residents not to vote for leaders with a questionable track record.

At the same time, governor Tunai asked those who have not registered as voters to do so before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) concludes the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (IEBC) exercise in a weeks’ time.

“Those who have not registered with IEBC as voters should do it immediately because when the exercise closes, it will be difficult for you to travel far to register. The vote will make you counted as one of those who participated in the election of leaders in this country,” he said.

The governor was speaking at Ololoiren Secondary School in Narok South Sub County during an exercise to distribute bursary to the less fortunate learners.

His sentiments were echoed by Melelo ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Philemon Aruasa who called on the next governor to follow the footsteps of governor Tunai.

The county has attracted two major governor

ship candidates namely Narok North Member of Parliament Moitalel Ole Kenta who is vying on an ODM ticket and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Labour Patrick Ntutu, flying the UDA ticket.