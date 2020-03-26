Governor urges KPLC not to disconnect power over unpaid bills

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has called upon the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) not to disconnect power at water points during the Coronavirus pandemic over unpaid bills.

While regretting that some of the boreholes in Ndaragwa had been disconnected leaving occupants with no water, the Governor said that it was not the right time to disconnect power while the Country is facing a pandemic.

“This is not the time to disconnect water to power centers when people are facing a pandemic. We want to appeal to the National Government to ensure that KPLC do not disconnect essential facilities at this time,” he said.

The Governor noted that all the basic essential services should be allowed to continue as they look at ways of paying the bills.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are going to ensure that all public utilities like boreholes, health enabling facilities are functioning so as not to compromise health of our people,” said Kimemia at Ol Kalou when he chaired the County Emergence Response committee on Coronavirus.

The county boss at the same time noted that a team both from the National and county government had been formed to profile the most vulnerable people in the society so that they could be provided with food in case of a lock down in the country.

He said that they were looking into possible solutions of feeding the less fortunate in case of a lockdown noting that the county has over 36 colonial villages where squatters live and hence could be the biggest victims.

“We are going to profile the most vulnerable people especially the very old and needy, the poor living in colonial villages, integrated IDPs without access to food and other basic facilities, the urban poor in informal settlements and the very needy in our society so as we can look at ways of feeding them,” said the Governor

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich warned those violating the set rules of action.

This, he said include matatu and bar operators who were still selling to customers while locking them inside the joints.

He warned that police will be conducting frequent patrols at the bars and anyone violating the law will have their license revoked.