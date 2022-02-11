Governor Waiguru commences 2nd phase of bursaries disbursement

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has commenced the second phase distribution of bursary funds to needy students in the County.

The late release of the funds occasioned by delay by the National Treasury to disburse the cash.

The first phase of the Ksh 125.6 million funds was released in October last year for students studying in secondary, universities and tertiary institutions.

Speaking at Baricho area during the distribution of cheques worth Ksh 9.2 million for student in Mukure ward, Waiguru said the bursaries will enable students from poor backgrounds to remain in school after enrolment.

She said about 42,527 students who were identified following a vetting process by the Ward Bursary Committees will receive the funds.

In total, the bursary fund will benefit about 32,397 secondary school students, 5388 university and 4742 tertiary institutions students in entire County.

“Students in secondary schools will receive a total of Ksh 77.2 million, those in tertiary institutions will get Ksh 15.7 million while those in universities will get Ksh 20.7 million,” she said.

She said all those who had applied for the funds have been considered and will receive funding for their education.

The bursaries will go a long way in lessening the parents’ burden of school fees at a time many of them facing Covid-19 related hardships.

“We remain committed to supporting the education of the children in the county, the improvement of academic performance in Kirinyaga and ultimately, the lives of the county youth,” she added.

The Governor asked school management teams in the county to consider the plight of needy students urging them not to send them away because of school fees.

This year’s disbursement is the largest compared to the previous years’ where slightly above Ksh. 200 million was collectively disbursed.

Agnes Wairimu, a single mother whose son is a form two student at Getuya Secondary school, lauded the Governor for the initiative saying, “At least I have somewhere to start in the next academic year. My son is one of those who had applied for the bursaries and I am grateful he has received the funding.”

At the same time, the governor has also distributed Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) teaching and learning materials to all the 198 public schools in the county.

The materials includes teaching material (for teachers) among them CBC curriculum designs books for PP1 and PP2, Teachers Guide books and counter books for preparations of lessons for the 422 ECDE teachers in the county.

Others include learning materials for some 18643 pupils enrolled in ECDE centers across the county.

“As a county government, we have invested heavily in building a good education for our children by constructing 18 new ECDE classrooms and renovating 59 others. The ECDE materials we are distributing today and the classrooms aims at equipping pupils with knowledge and creating conducive teaching and learning environment for the county’s young learners,” she said.