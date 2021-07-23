Governor Waiguru commissions Kianyaga town roads upgrade

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has commissioned the upgrading and improvement of Kianyaga town roads and drainage system.

The works involve the upgrading of 4.6 kilometers of roads to bitumen standards.

Speaking at Kianyaga town, Governor Waiguru said that the roads to be covered include, the 1.4 km Catholic dispensary link road, the 1.2km Kianyaga Government Houses link road, the 0.4km Kiburia Girls School junction to ICT Centre road, the 0.4km Children Home link road and the 1.2km Kamiigua –Rukenya road.

The Governor said the roads that are being upgraded through the Stormwater Drainage and Urban Improvement Project will improve water drainage systems and offer sustainable storm water management in various towns in the County.

Waiguru noted that the project which is a collaboration between the County Government and National Government will change the face of the fast growing town and provide an inclusive and conducive business environment that will in turn spur economic growth for the people.

Kianyaga’s upgrade is one of the major trans-formative infrastructural development programs being undertaken in the county’s urban towns. Other towns that have been upgraded include Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio where about 25,000 square meters of cabro pavements have already been laid creating more than 800 car park slots and easy accessibility of business premises.

A similar upgrade program is currently going on in Wang’uru town where over 30kms of roads are being tarmacked while Kutus town is also earmarked for tarmacking.

“The projects are part of an elaborate plan by the County Government to continually improve the town’s infrastructure as an enabler to socio-economic development and improved livelihoods for all the residents.” the Governor said.

Apart from tarmacking and installation of street lights, the County Government has also constructed modern markets in various towns in the county with the aim of providing a conducive environment for traders.

Waiguru said a total of 11 markets which include Makutano, Wang’uru, Kagio Cereals, Kagio Clothes Market, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kianyaga, Kagumo, Kiamutugu, Sagana and Kibingoti. Currently, an additional four markets are under construction in Makutano, Githure, Gathoge and Karumandi have been constructed in the last 3 years.