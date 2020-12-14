Governor Waiguru flags off christmas donation caravan

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Sunday flagged off a Christmas donation caravan carrying food, sanitizers and masks to be distributed to some of the vulnerable people in the county.

The donation targeted about 3,000 people who received rice, sanitizers and mask while schoolgirls from 11 schools that are in session received sanitary pads.

Some of the food donation was also taken to Kianyaga Children’s Home. A total of 30 bags of rice, 1,000 packets of sanitary pads, 400 bottles of sanitizers and 5,000 masks.

While flagging off the distribution which was conducted on her behalf by the members of the County Executive Committee, the Chief Officers and County Directors, Governor Waiguru said that the donation was an early Christmas gift to the school children and the vulnerable as a way of spreading the love of Christ. She wished all the county residents a joyous Christmas.

The governor said that this year has been a tough year due to Covid-19 and reminded people to obey all Covid-9 protocols which include wearing masks whenever in public, washing hands and keeping away from unnecessary gatherings.

She also appealed to those people who will be travelling from towns to the villages to ensure that they do not comprise the health of those they find home especially elderly parents, observing that some people may be asymptomatic hence can spread the Covid-19 unknowingly.

She noted that the county has so far registered 411 Covid-19 positive cases and seven deaths adding that there is need to keep the numbers low even with the festivities.

She also urged all road users to ensure that they observe all the transport safety measures as well as Covid-19 protocols.

“Let’s be very careful so as to avoid accidents which are mainly reported during such festivities especially in our Sagana highway or Mwea Makutano road.” She said.

The governor also reminded service providers such as restaurants and bars to ensure that they adhere to the laid down health protocols which include prevention of Covid-19.

