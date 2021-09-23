Governor Waiguru hints at joining DP Ruto’s UDA party

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has hinted on joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to defend her gubernatorial seat in next year’s General Elections.

While addressing Mwea residents after inspecting County development Projects Waiguru agreed with the residents’ call to ditch the ruling Jubilee Party to defend her seat on a UDA ticket.

Waiguru stated that she would follow the electorates wish in matters 2022 elections.

The residents shouted in unison endorsing her move to decamp from Jubilee in order to retain her seat next year.

The first time Governor has in recent weeks shown signs of changing her political vehicle ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Governor Waiguru further said her competitor Martha Karua whom she defeated in 2017 should leave Kirinyaga politics and work as Mt Kenya spokesperson.

Early September, the Kirinyaga Governor claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was being used to settle political scores.

Waiguru was summoned over a Ksh 52 million financial query, claiming the summons were a scheme to intimidate her over her new political stance.

She linked her woes to politics following remarks she made saying that the BBI horse was dead and that she was re-considering her political options.

She said she would consult the electorate and will soon bid bye to the Jubilee party.

“I will go by the wishes of the residents. They are ones who have votes and if they tell me to join any other party of their choice I will exactly do so,” she said.

She was accompanied by leader of Majority in Kirinyaga County assembly Kamau Murango and Baragwi Ward MCA David Mathenge