Governor Waiguru implores the youth to join UDA ahead of 2022

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged the youth to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) so that they can benefit from the bottom-up economic model.

Waiguru said that the youth form the majority of the people in the country and therefore are at the centre of the ‘hustler nation’s’ economic model which seeks to uplift those at the bottom of the pyramid.

“I believe the party’s blueprint has the solution to bridge the widening gap between the rich and the poor, that is why I am asking all of us to get on-board and walk together towards prosperity for all,” the Governor said.

She said the trickle down model that has been used in the country since independence has failed to work and its time the country adopts UDA’s economic framework.

Waiguru added that the bottom-up economic model has worked well in Kirinyaga through the Wezesha empowerment programme where over 500 groups are earning a livelihood from various agriculture value chain projects.

“The youths will be among those who will benefit the most from the bottom-up economic model. We have clearly demonstrated it here in Kirinyaga with our Wezesha programme where we have empowered ordinary Kenyans to undertake life changing projects like poultry keeping, pig rearing, fish, tomato and avocado farming so that they can earn money,” she said.

Speaking after meeting several groups of youth who endorsed her for a second term, Waiguru asked Kenyans to keenly evaluate leaders and not be swayed by empty promises.

The Governor asked voters to elect people based on their development record pointing out that some leaders seeking to be elected as governor have nothing to show of on development despite having been in elective positions in the past.

“I am asking you to interrogate each of those seeking to be elected as governor or any other position, ask them to show you what they have done for the people and measure it against the work we have done,” Waiguru advised.

The Governor who has declared she will defend her seat on a UDA party ticket asked the youth to join her in changing the face of Kirinyaga.

“I listened to your voices and you told me in no uncertain terms to join UDA. We are now together and am happy you have pledged to support me in 2022 so that we can continue the transformation journey we started in Kirinyaga,” She added.

The youth drawn from Mwea, Ndia, Kirinyaga Central and Gichugu constituencies lauded the Governor for joining UDA saying they will support her re-election.

They said the governor had set parameters for development and good leadership that they will use to evaluate each of the aspirants seeking to be the county boss.

“We have seen the work that you have done, we will ask the aspirants to tell us what they have done for the people while they were in office. We will measure their work using the standards that you have set,” said one of the youth leaders from Mwea.