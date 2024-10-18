Governor Waiguru joins Achani for G7 empowerment program in Kwale

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has commended the work done by her counter part Fatuma Achani for investing in the health department particularly on the Oncology Centre.

This as well as the construction of Renal Unit and ICU Centre in Kwale County Hospitals.

She was speaking when she joined Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani and five other Female Governors in Kwale County for the G7 Kwale Chapter.

“People of Kwale you are lucky, you have a hardworking governor who has invested a lot in the health sector and education hence she has really reduced the poverty rate of this county.” Commended Waiguru.

Waiguru who joined Gov Achani, Gov Wanga( Homa Bay), Gov Wavinya (Machakos), Gov kihika ( Nakuru) and Gov Mbarire ( Embu)alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Health Deborah Mlongo Baraza launched the Oncology Centre at Kwale Sub County Hospital, visited the County Recording Studio and the Kwale Stadium which will host this year’s National Mashujaa Day.

Later they proceeded to Kinango Sub-County Hospital where they commissioned the construction of the Renal Unit and Intensive care Unit (ICU) and finally at Kwale Teachers Training College.

The G7 empowerment programme is a platform that the female Governors use to encourage women in current leadership and those aspiring to be leaders in the future to actively pursue these seats as well as benchmark in each others Counties to see what development projects their counterparts are empowering their residents with.

“We have not yet reached the 30% threshold when it comes to women holding leadership positions in Kenya, women are capable and we should work towards getting more women governors from the current 7 to 24 . G7- G24,” Waiguru said.