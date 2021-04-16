Governor Waiguru refutes claims of misuse of Covid-19 funds

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has refuted claims of misuse of Covid-19 funds by her administration terming the reports as misleading.

In statement, Governor Waiguru says that the reports are biased and meant to mislead the public.

This is after the Auditor General listed Kirinyaga County among 33 Counties that engaged in procurement of Coviod-19 related items without proper procurement plans.

The auditor’s report observed that Kirinyaga County Government lacked an approved work plan and budget for Covid-19 related items.

The Governor said that the County provided sufficient proof of compliance and in the few instances where the case was not so, it was due to matters beyond the county’s control such as court orders relating to the ongoing dispute between the executive and the assembly at the time.

“This could not be done in Kirinyaga as the budget was the subject of a court proceeding due to the then ongoing dispute between the County Executive and the County Assembly,” she said.

According to Waiguru, the Assembly failed to set up a fund which by law would require the approval by the County Assembly.

“There was delay in the approval of these regulations by the county assembly, a position which remained so at the time of audit. However, these have since been approved by the assembly,” she noted.

On Procurement of Goods without a budget and procurement plan, Governor Waiguru said that Covid-19 goods procured were all captured in the Procurement Plan which were duly approved by CECM- Finance and Economic planning as per Section 53(5) of the PPAD ACT 2015.

She added, “This was done based on indicative budget that was at the period of audit still being adjudicated at the County Assembly.”

She also noted that the County Government had established an emergency fund in line with section 110 of PFM Act 2012 which consisted of money appropriated by the County Assembly to fund emergency expenditures.

“The County Executive duly used these provisions of the law to undertake procurement of low value requirements as per sections 107 and 108 of PPAD Act 2015,” said Governor Waiguru.