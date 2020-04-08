Governor Waiguru sensitises Kirinyaga residents on Coronavirus

Written By: KBC Reporter
13

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru Wednesday traversed villages creating awareness on Coronavirus.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Residents of Kamuthanga village in the outskirts of Sagana town received face masks, water tanks and detergents to help in the fight against the Corona pandemic from the office of Governor Anne Waiguru.

Also Read  Keep off the affairs of our Assembly, Kirinyaga MPs tell Tuju

Through volunteers from Kirinyaga led by Milkah Thuithi, they items were shared among the residents and sensitised on the need of basic hygiene like washing hands and covering their noses.

Also Read  Trans Nzoia County launches screening at its borders

Other Key interventions by the Governor include decongesting the markets to enable social distancing at these very populous areas by availing car parks and idle fields adjacent to them and ensuring they are marked to guide residents.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Governor Waiguru continues to stress the need for each one to adhere to the laid down precautionary measures to guard oneself from contracting the coronavirus.

Also Read  Presidential address on enhanced measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR