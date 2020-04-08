Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru Wednesday traversed villages creating awareness on Coronavirus.

Residents of Kamuthanga village in the outskirts of Sagana town received face masks, water tanks and detergents to help in the fight against the Corona pandemic from the office of Governor Anne Waiguru.

Through volunteers from Kirinyaga led by Milkah Thuithi, they items were shared among the residents and sensitised on the need of basic hygiene like washing hands and covering their noses.

Other Key interventions by the Governor include decongesting the markets to enable social distancing at these very populous areas by availing car parks and idle fields adjacent to them and ensuring they are marked to guide residents.

Governor Waiguru continues to stress the need for each one to adhere to the laid down precautionary measures to guard oneself from contracting the coronavirus.