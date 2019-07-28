Governor Waititu arrested after surrendering himself to EACC

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was Sunday morning arrested by Detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) moments after he surrendered himself at the Integrity Center in Nairobi in the company of his lawyer.

Waititu turned himself in at the anti-graft body’s headquarters at about 9.30am and moments later Kiambu County county Chief Officer for Roads Eng. Luka Mwangi Waihenya also surrendered.

They had gone missing after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered for their arrest over 588 million shillings corruption scandal.They will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The governor, his wife Susan Ndung’u and 11 others are being accused of irregular award of tenders and embezzlement of Kiambu County funds. His wife and four others are still being sought though Susan is expected to surrender Sunday afternoon.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The DPP exonerated Waititu’s daughter Monica Njeri, a co-director in the family’s company, saying she was not aware of its dealings.

On Saturday, the EACC had directed Waititu and six others to present themselves to the commission offices immediately after arresting three other suspects linked to the alleged embezzlement of the funds.

The three arrested included, Charles Mbuthia Chege – Director M/s Testimony Enterprises Limited, Joyce Ngina Musyoka – member of the Tender Evaluation Committee and Simon Kabocho Kangethe – member of the Tender Evaluation Committee.

Those being sought by the EACC now remain to be Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u- proprietor Bienvenue Delta Hotel, Eng. Luka Mwangi Waihenya Chief Officer Roads, Beth Wangechi- Director Testimony Enterprises Limited, Zacharia Njenga Mbugua-Member Tender Evaluation Committee, Anselin Gachukia Wanjiku- Member Tender Evaluation Committee and Samuel Muigai Mugo also a Member Tender Evaluation Committee.

EACC had investigated the accused persons on allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to Bituminous surface in Kiambu County, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Ksh588,198,328.20 million during the financial year 2017/2018.

The investigating body alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprise Ltd who were awarded the tenders were close associates of Governor Waititu and have so far been irregularly paid Ksh147,274,005.39 in relation to the tender. The firm was awarded other contracts for provision of various goods that amounted to over Ksh74 million and have already been paid too.

Mis Testimony Enterprises Limited contractor has already been paid a total of Kshs.221,490,499.80 by the county, the firm later remitted Kshs. 25,624,500 to entities associated with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu and in pursuant to section 35 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, on 17° July 2019 EACC submitted a report to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the result of investigations, recommending charging of feud cc (12) persons.

Upon review of the report and the recommendations therein, the DPP gave consent to immediately charge the suspects with the following offences; Conflict of interest, Dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, engaging in no fraudulent practice in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions noted that he had sufficient evidence to sustain charges.

“Having independently reviewed the evidence in the inquiry file and the report, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against the suspects,” said DPP Nordin Hajji.