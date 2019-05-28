Governor Waititu being grilled at EACC

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu is currently being grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives at Integrity Centre.

Waititu had been summoned by the commission as a follow up after he was arrested last week over a Ksh500 million tender fraud and subsequently released.

The Kiambu Governor is also on the spot over fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest and money laundering.

Preliminary investigations show that contractors paid monies to senior County officials, their companies or relatives through proxies.

“As part of the ongoing investigations, search operations were conducted by EACC on 23rd May 2019 in the homes and offices of the Kiambu County Governor, his family members, directors of private companies, and ten senior employees of the County Government,” said EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak.

EACC detectives last Thursday raided Waititu’s Runda and Garden estate homes in search of files and documents.

The Anti Corruption Commission also said that valuable evidence relevant to the investigation was recovered during the raid.

15 other Kiambu County officials are under the EACC spotlight over alleged corruption.