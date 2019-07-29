Kimosop charged with corruption in Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop and eight others were on Monday arraigned before Milimani Law Courts in relation to Ksh 65 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

Kimosop was charged alongside Fredrick Towett, Patrick Kipsang, Elizabeth Kebenei, Nelson Korir, Isaack Kiiru, David Ongare, Titus Mureithi, Jackson Kinyanjui and Boniface Mamboleo.

The suspects were paraded before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, where they denied several counts ranging from abuse of office, engaging in unplanned projects and receiving bribes among other economic crimes.

Lead defence lawyer Katwa Kigen pleaded with the court to exempt Korir from reporting to the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on account of failing health adding his doctor had recommended bed rest for him.

Kigen also successfully asked the court to exempt him from being taken to the cells as his bond is being processed.

During the court proceedings, Special Prosecutor Taib Ali Taib opposed the bid by a lawyer, Ken Anami, to take plea on behalf of the two Italian companies (CMC di Ravenna Kenya and Italy) implicated in the scandal.

The High Court will determine whether it is right or wrong for the lawyer to take a plea for the companies on August 8, 2019.

Paolo Porcelli of CMC di Ravenna, which was contracted to construct the Arror and Kimwarer dams that have not taken off to date despite Ksh 20 billion having been paid, is wanted in South Africa for a project that stalled in a similar fashion.