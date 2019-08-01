Governor Waititu released on Ksh 15 million cash bail

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
18

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been released after paying Ksh 15 million cash bail after spending four days behind bars.

The embattled Kiambu Governor had been detained at the Industrial Area Remand on Tuesday after failing to pay his cash bail on time.

His wife Susan Wangari succeeded in securing her freedom on Wednesday after paying Ksh 4 million cash bail.

On Wednesday, Justice John Onyiego directed Waititu’s lawyers to appear before the High court Friday to argue the bail review.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

In his bail review application, Waititu through his lawyer Tom Ojienda termed the bond conditions excessive, harsh and only meant to deny him bail.

Also Read  Waititu to spend night in remand after failing to post bail

Waititu was also barred from accessing his offices pending the hearing and determination of a criminal case against him.

Also Read  Nakuru County to host 2019 Kenya Music Festival

His lawyers want the court to interpret whether the trial court misdirected itself in issuing the orders they claim violated the constitution by effectively locking him out of office.

10 suspects including Waititu and his wife were charged over a Ksh 588 million tender that was irregularly awarded to a firm linked to the Governor.

Also Read  Communities living in Kerio Valley sign historical peace deal

On Tuesday, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro took over the management of Kiambu county.

Nyoro chaired his first cabinet meeting promising to work with all county executive committee members and the chief officers to deliver services to the people of Kiambu.

A section of Kiambu MCA’s hailed the rulings saying they are even working an impeachment motion against the governor.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR