Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been released after paying Ksh 15 million cash bail after spending four days behind bars.

The embattled Kiambu Governor had been detained at the Industrial Area Remand on Tuesday after failing to pay his cash bail on time.

His wife Susan Wangari succeeded in securing her freedom on Wednesday after paying Ksh 4 million cash bail.

On Wednesday, Justice John Onyiego directed Waititu’s lawyers to appear before the High court Friday to argue the bail review.

In his bail review application, Waititu through his lawyer Tom Ojienda termed the bond conditions excessive, harsh and only meant to deny him bail.

Waititu was also barred from accessing his offices pending the hearing and determination of a criminal case against him.

His lawyers want the court to interpret whether the trial court misdirected itself in issuing the orders they claim violated the constitution by effectively locking him out of office.

10 suspects including Waititu and his wife were charged over a Ksh 588 million tender that was irregularly awarded to a firm linked to the Governor.

On Tuesday, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro took over the management of Kiambu county.

Nyoro chaired his first cabinet meeting promising to work with all county executive committee members and the chief officers to deliver services to the people of Kiambu.

A section of Kiambu MCA’s hailed the rulings saying they are even working an impeachment motion against the governor.