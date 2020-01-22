Governor Waititu’s fate in the hands of Senate plenary

The fate of Ferdinand Waititu as Kiambu Governor is now squarely in the hands of 67 Senators.

This is after the lawmakers voted in favour of having the embattled county chief appear before the entire Senate as opposed to facing an 11-member committee on the matter of his impeachment.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is now expected to gazette new sitting sessions to enable the Senate to hear and determine the impeachment of the governor.

In a special sitting convened by the speaker on Tuesday, the Senators voted to shoot down a motion seeking to establish a select committee to investigate the impeachment of Waititu.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Senators opposed to the establishment of the select committee argued that the move would deny other lawmakers an opportunity to effectively probe the impeachment.

The 11 member committee which was to be chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was to report back to the senate in ten days after probing Waititu’s ouster.

On 19th December 63 members of the Kiambu County Assembly voted to remove Waititu from office, on grounds of gross misconduct, corruption and abuse of office.

Waititu who is currently barred from office has since dismissed the impeachment terming it baseless and non-procedural.

This will be the second time in less than six months that the Senate is called upon to discuss the impeachment of a governor.

A total of five governors have so far survived impeachment by County Assembly, namely Martin Wambora of Embu, Kericho’s Paul Chepkwony, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, the late Nderitu Gachagua of Nyeri and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta County.